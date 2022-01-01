Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 2.1% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.97. 65,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 121,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.58 million and a P/E ratio of 86.36.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

