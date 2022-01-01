Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Down 4%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.84 million and a P/E ratio of -28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

