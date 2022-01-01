Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 7.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

