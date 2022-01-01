Lincoln National Corp Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $297.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.36 and a 200 day moving average of $267.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

