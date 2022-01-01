Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 478.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $52.13 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $52.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.