Analysts Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Target Price at $6.62

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 400,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.