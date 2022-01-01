Bbva USA Sells 221 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $291.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $234.07 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
