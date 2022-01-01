Bbva USA Sells 221 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $291.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $234.07 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

