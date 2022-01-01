Bbva USA Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bbva USA lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.