Bbva USA Decreases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

