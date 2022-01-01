Bbva USA Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bbva USA boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 680,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 80.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $918,314 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $44.24 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -631.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

