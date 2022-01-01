Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after buying an additional 4,979,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $82,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after buying an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

BKR opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

