Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $517.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.58. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.62 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

