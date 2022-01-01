Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 136,540 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $49.95 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

