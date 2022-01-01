Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 899,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $111,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 798,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

