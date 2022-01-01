Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,808,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,536,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCB opened at $71.08 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78.

