Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $14,137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,345,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

