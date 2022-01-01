Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

