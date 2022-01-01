Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,976 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

