Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,143 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

