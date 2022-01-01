Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.49 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

