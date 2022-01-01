Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 44,212 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 44,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $48.88 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

