Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $360,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

