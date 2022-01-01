Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,079 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 85.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

AL opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

