New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 5%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 214,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 511,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of New Age Metals from C$0.39 to C$0.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

