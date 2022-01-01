BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €38.60 ($43.86) and last traded at €38.70 ($43.98). 6,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.80 ($44.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

