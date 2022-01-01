BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.49). Approximately 406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.48).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.43) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

