Adams (LON:ADA) Shares Down 11.3%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA)’s stock price traded down 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.10). 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The stock has a market cap of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.43.

Adams Company Profile (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.