Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH) rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 72,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 18,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

