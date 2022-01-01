Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,876,368 shares of company stock valued at $114,234,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $271,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

