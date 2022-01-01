Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

BIP stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

