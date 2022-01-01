Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Appian were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Appian by 187.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.78. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

