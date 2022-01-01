Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,445 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

