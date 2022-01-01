Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS opened at $194.17 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

