ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.