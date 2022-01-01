Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Service Co. International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 257,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Service Co. International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

