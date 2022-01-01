Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $336,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,697 shares of company stock worth $10,475,764. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

