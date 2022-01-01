Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 235 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.10.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $486.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

