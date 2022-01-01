Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,159 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 159.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

GD opened at $208.47 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

