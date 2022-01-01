Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 272 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 27.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $132.13 and a one year high of $202.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.