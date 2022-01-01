Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 862.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 24.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.