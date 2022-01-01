Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,899 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 110,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 92,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -273.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

