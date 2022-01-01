Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 996.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

