Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after acquiring an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

