PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

