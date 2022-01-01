Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

