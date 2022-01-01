ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.06. Approximately 786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

