Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Trading 1.8% Higher

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,409.35 ($18.95) and last traded at GBX 1,391.46 ($18.70). 13,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 16,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,367.50 ($18.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.79. The company has a market cap of £110.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.91.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.