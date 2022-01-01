Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.99

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 70847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

