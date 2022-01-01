ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 262866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project consisting of 8,739 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.