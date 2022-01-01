Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Susan Milton Sells 15,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Susan Milton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,148,961.60.

RUP stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.44 and a 52 week high of C$6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$997.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

